Hunter reported missing in western Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the look-out for a missing hunter named Robert Service.

Service, 46 years old, is from Astoria, Oregon, and came to Montana to go hunting.

His wife last spoke with him on Monday, November 13, 2023, around noon.

Service was reportedly going to hunt in the Yaak area on Monday.

A ping from his phone on Monday was reported about six miles south of Troy. A ping from his phone on Tuesday at about 2:15 p.m. was centered in the Noxon area.

MTN News

Service was driving a red 2018 Ford F-350 with Oregon license plates 002LPA. The truck has a black "headache rack" on it and a fuel tank in the bed.

Anyone who has seen Service or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112, or call 911.

