Hunters escape encounter with 3 grizzly bears near Seeley Lake

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials report that two hunters were not hurt after encountering three grizzly bears near Seeley Lake on November 5, 2025.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) says it happened Wednesday morning about two miles from the Pyramid Pass Trail east of Seeley Lake.

The hunters had harvested a mule deer earlier in the morning and were hiking to retrieve the deer when they saw the grizzly bears about 100 yards away, running toward them.

The hunters said they yelled at the bears and waved their arms, but the bears continued running toward the hunters without slowing down.

One hunter shot at and possibly killed two of the grizzly bears, and the third bear retreated toward the mule deer carcass.

FWP says the hunters quickly left the area and immediately reported the incident as self-defense to FWP.

The U.S. Forest Service has posted signs at the Pyramid Pass Trailhead to alert visitors of the recent bear activity.

Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.

