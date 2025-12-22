BOZEMAN — A hydrothermal explosion was caught on video at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, December 22, 2025, marking the second major event at the same location in recent months.

Watch the video:

Hydrothermal explosion rocks Yellowstone's Black Diamond Pool again

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory webcam captured the explosion at Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin just before 9:30 a.m.

This is the same site that damaged a boardwalk and spewed debris several hundred feet into the air on July 23, 2024.

Biscuit Basin has remained closed to visitors since that July incident due to the extensive damage.

The closure prompted crews to install the monitoring camera to keep watch on future activity at the location.



VIDEO FROM APRIL 2025: