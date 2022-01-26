Hypothermia likely caused the death of man whose body was found in Billings

BILLINGS — Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a man whose body was found in a West End irrigation canal.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identified the man as 45-year-old Jamey L. Thompkins of Billings.

Linder said an autopsy determined the cause of death was consistent with hypothermia and there were no signs of foul play. Toxicology reports are pending, Linder said, and could take a few months to be completed.

Thompkins' body was found by a man walking his dog at about 5 p.m. on January 21 in the canal near Meadowlark Elementary School.



(JANUARY 22, 2022) Police are investigating after a body was found Friday near Meadowlark Elementary School on Billings West End.

Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said authorities were "alarmed" at a report of a body near a school, but they do not believe it's a homicide.

Police arrived at the scene near a ditch at the corner of 28th Street West and Cook Avenue around 5 p.m. and are continuing to investigate.

The unclothed body was discovered by a man walking his dog nearby.

Police hope to determine the cause and manner of death after an autopsy is conducted.

