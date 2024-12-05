Hypothermia suspected in man's death in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — The Fergus County Sheriff's Office has released the name and suspected cause of death of a man who was found in a field near the community of Moore on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The man has been identified as 40-year old Kevin Burshia of Poplar, Montana.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Thursday, December 5, that officers received a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of a gravel road near US Highway 87 east of Moore. The caller said there was a pile of clothing next to the vehicle, but did not see any people in the vicinity.

When deputies arrived, they noted that the vehicle was running and saw the clothing, along with a set footprints leading from the vehicle into a field.



Deputies activated a K-9 team and utilized a drone, and worked with Central Montana Search & Rescue to try to find the person.

The followed the footprints for more than two miles and found the body of naked man, later identified as Burshia.

Initial findings of an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings found signs of hypothermia. Alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the man's death, according to the lab.

The Sheriff's Office thanked all agencies that assisted in the search and investigation, including the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

(1st REPORT, DECEMBER 2, 2024) The Fergus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a field on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle east of the community Moore.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a field in the area of the vehicle.

The agency said the man is not from the area.

Next of kin has been notified, but the man's name has not yet been released, nor the suspected cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected, and there is no public danger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further examination.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

