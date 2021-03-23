Fugitive shot after leading officers on chase

(UPDATE, 4:35 pm) A fugitive was shot and killed by two U.S. Deputy Marshals between Reed Point and Columbus following a 35-mile chase along Interstate 90 on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Timothy Hornung said in a news release that the Marshals-led Montana Violent Offenders Task Force was trying to apprehend the fugitive from Georgia.

The Montana Highway Patrol tried to pull him over outside Laurel but were led on a chase along the interstate through Stillwater County. The U.S. Marshals and the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the chase.

The man was finally stopped around 11 a.m. near mile marker 399. The westbound lanes of the interstate were then closed.

Hornung said the man got out of his vehicle, walked away, then turned toward law enforcement officers and brandished a gun. He ignored commands to surrender, and the two deputies shot the man several times, according to Hornung.

He died at the scene; the man's name has not yet been released. No one else was injured.

The USMS Office of Professional Responsibility has been deployed, and the incident is being investigated by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations.



(1st REPORT, 12:25 pm) The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 just east of Reed Point are currently closed due to police activity.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol Facebook page, the closure is between mile markers 398 and 399, the patrol said shortly after 11 a.m.

Stillwater County News reports that a high-speed chase reportedly ended with shots fired between the Springtime exit and the Twin Bridges exit of the highway.

We have a reporter in the area and will update you as we get more information.