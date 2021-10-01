Iconic LaHood Steakhouse near Cardwell destroyed by fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The LaHood Park Steakhouse near Cardwell was destroyed by fire early Thursday (September 30, 2021).

The owners posted on Facebook :

LaHood was consumed by fire early this morning. Our hearts are so broken. It's such a tragic loss for Phil, our amazing LaHood family and our community.

We will truly miss all of you and appreciate all the continued support over the years.

LaHood was a gathering spot and a magnet for some of the most wonderful people, salt of the earth people you wouldn't find anywhere else and we made new friends every day. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet and get to know so many of you!

It was such a labor of love and will be deeply missed in so many ways.

Thank you all

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.