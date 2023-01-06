Icy roads create extremely hazardous driving conditions

Ice-covered roads have created extremely hazardous driving conditions around the area, including Great Falls, Fort Benton, and Fairfield.

There have been numerous slide-offs and collisions. At this point, we have not received any reports of serious injuries.

National Weather Service in Great Falls: "Ice Storm Warnings are now in effect for portions of Chouteau and Judith Basin Counties. Please delay travel if you can! Freezing rain will continue through the morning and into the afternoon for these areas."

Chouteau County DES: "Roads in Chouteau County are severe road conditions. If you don’t need to travel stay home."

Fairfield Public School: "Highways are black ice and very dangerous. Please drive carefully and take dirt roads where possible. Bus routes will be late. Student tardiness within rain will be excused due to conditions."

Fort Benton Police Department: "Fort Benton city limits is in emergency travel only at this time!!!"

