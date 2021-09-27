FWP investigating shooting death of a grizzly bear

GREAT FALLS — Wildlife officials are investigating the death of a grizzly bear south of Seeley Lake.

The bear was found on September 8 by a landowner of Woodworth Road on the boundary of the Blackfoot Clearwater Wildlife Management Area.

Wildlife officials determined that the bear had two gunshot wounds and was likely killed sometime during the first weekend of September.

The adult female grizzly had been collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads provided by the public, according to FWP.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.

FWP emphasized that grizzly bears in Montana and the lower 48 states are currently protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.