Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Injured MHP Trooper continues recovery after being run over

MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson Recovering
Montana Highway Patrol
Trooper Lewis Johnson has completed his first week at Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO.<br/><br/>
MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson Recovering
MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson Cards
Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 16:51:24-05

ENGLEWOOD, CO — Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trooper Lewis Johnson, who was seriously injured during a vehicle chase in Lincoln County last month, completed his first week of therapy in a Colorado hospital.

Johnson completed his first week at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, according to a Facebook post by MHP.

Johnson continues recovering from injuries sustained to his chest, making it difficult to breathe. For now, he is in a powered mobility chair until his left shoulder heals.

MHP says the community support has been incredible saying his room is starting to fill with cards and drawings. The post said Johnson has a long road ahead, but he’s in the right place for healing.

MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson Cards

Anyone interested in sending a donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe, or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356, Chester, Montana, 59522.

The GoFundMe page says that Lewis sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

The suspect in the case - Jason Allen Miller - was charged on Friday, February 24, 2023, with attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, and criminal mischief.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: TikTok | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App