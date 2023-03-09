Injured MHP Trooper continues recovery after being run over

ENGLEWOOD, CO — Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Trooper Lewis Johnson, who was seriously injured during a vehicle chase in Lincoln County last month, completed his first week of therapy in a Colorado hospital.

Johnson completed his first week at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, according to a Facebook post by MHP.

Johnson continues recovering from injuries sustained to his chest, making it difficult to breathe. For now, he is in a powered mobility chair until his left shoulder heals.

MHP says the community support has been incredible saying his room is starting to fill with cards and drawings. The post said Johnson has a long road ahead, but he’s in the right place for healing.

Anyone interested in sending a donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe , or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356, Chester, Montana, 59522.

The GoFundMe page says that Lewis sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

The suspect in the case - Jason Allen Miller - was charged on Friday, February 24, 2023, with attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, and criminal mischief.



