Injured MHP trooper will continue recovery in Colorado

KALISPELL- The Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was run over by a suspect’s vehicle following a chase near Eureka is headed out of state to continue his recovery.

Trooper Lewis Johnson was seriously injured on February 16 and was flown by ALERT helicopter to Kalispell’s Logan Health to receive life-saving care. He sustained critical injuries including spinal cord damage.

MTN News On Sunday, law enforcement from across the state traveled to Kalispell to hold a rally for Trooper Johnson and thank the brave men and women who helped save his life.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office “was honored to assist the Montana Highway Patrol” on Tuesday as they escorted Trooper Johnson and his family to Glacier Park International Airport, a social media post states.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Johnson will be flying out of Kalispell with ALERT to Denver to continue his recovery.

Smith Valley Fire Department Law enforcement escorting Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family to Glacier Park International Airport on Feb. 28, 2023. Johnson will continue his recovery in Denver after being run over by a fleeing suspect's vehicle.

“The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has been committed to supporting the Johnson family and our MHP colleagues during Trooper Johnson’s stay in our jurisdiction. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Johnson’s as recovery continues.”

Anyone interested in sending a donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe , or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356, Chester, Montana, 59522.

The GoFundMe page says that Lewis sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

The suspect in the case - Jason Allen Miller - was charged on Friday, February 24, 2023, with attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, and criminal mischief.



