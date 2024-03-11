Injured snowmobiler rescued in Missoula County

MISSOULA — On the afternoon of Friday, March 8, 2024, Missoula County 911 received an SOS text from a group of snowmobilers stating that a rider had sustained injuries.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office along with Missoula County Search and Rescue, Missoula Emergency Services Inc, the Missoula Rural Fire District, Two Bear Air, US Forest Service personnel, and Life Flight responded to assist in the rescue.



Forest Service employees from the Lolo Pass Visitors Center established communication with the responding agencies and prepared the injured snowmobiler for air support.

The husband of the injured rider said on Facebook:

My wife the the injured snowmobiler and it was so awesome how great the Coordination amoung all the first was responders. First on the scene was 2 awesome gentlemen from the USFS who helped assess my wife's condition and made her as comfortable as possible 30 feet off the road in a tree well..Then came I belive search and rescue with a great paramedic who further asssed her condition and gave her pain management meds as she had Broke her femur and wrist and had some deep wounds on her thigh and knee..Then two bears air hoisted down an awesome gentlemen who continued to work on my wife and prepare her to be hoisted up to the helicopter and then they flew her to the parking lot at lolo pass where she was moved into a life flight helicopter and transported to st pats in Missoula...Then I got a ride with an awesome deputy named Josh to the Hospital....I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THANKYOU TO ALL INVOLVED...it is not something I would ever want to experience again but it was incredible to see the dedication of all who helped out..My wife has had a couple of Surgeries and is recovering

“This is a good reminder to ensure that if you are not with a group that someone knows your intended route and location," the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. "More importantly, if you are in a location that will not allow you to call, but can text, you can connect with 911."

