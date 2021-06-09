Inmate at Montana Women's Prison dies at Billings hospital

Lisa Anne Nester, an inmate at the Montana Women's Prison, died Tuesday morning at a Billings hospital.

The Montana Department of Corrections said in a news release that Nester, 50 years old, was found unresponsive in her cell shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

On Saturday, May 15, the U.S. Marshal Montana Violent Offender Task Force apprehended Nester, who escaped from the prison on May 14.

The death is being investigated by the Yellowstone County coroner and the Billings Police Department.

Nester was also reported as an escapee/walkaway from the Great Falls Pre-Release Center in June 2015.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.