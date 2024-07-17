Inmate dies at Yellowstone County jail

An inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility was found dead in a cell on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release on Wednesday that the man was discovered just before 11 p.m.

Linder said a detention officer making security checks found 23-year-old Cash Nelson unresponsive in the cell.

Nelson, who was the only occupant of the cell, was found with a piece of cloth around his neck.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were not successful.

Nelson was incarcerated on a federal hold.

The Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, as well as the Coroner’s Division, are conducting the investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the death, Linder said.

Because this was an in-custody death, a Coroner’s Inquest will be scheduled by the Yellowstone County Attorney.