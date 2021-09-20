Inmate found dead in Lewis & Clark County jail

HELENA — The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that an inmate at the jail died by suicide over the weekend.

Sheriff-Coroner Leo Dutton said in a news release that 25-year-old Benjamin "Jammer" Halverson of East Helena was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 11 a.m .on Saturday, September 18.

An autopsy was performed at the State Crime Lab in Missoula, which determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to hanging, and the manner of death was suicide.

Dutton has requested the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an investigation in regard to the in-custody death, which is routine in all such deaths.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette has been asked to preside over the death investigation.

“Our condolences to the family and to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center staff who work tirelessly for this not to be the outcome,” said Dutton.

Dutton did not say why Halveson was jailed.

The Montana Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can text “MT” to 741 741. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

