Inmate found dead in Philipsburg jail

PHILIPSBURG — An inmate died Thursday night at the Granite County Detention Center.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the man was found in his cell by staff who immediately began resuscitative efforts.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County coroner were called to investigate the death.

A preliminary investigation shows the man died of an apparent suicide, according to Sheriff Dunkerson.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

A Coroner’s Inquest into the death will be scheduled at a future date.

