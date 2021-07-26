Inmate who escaped and stole a gun is still at large

(UPDATE, 9:33 a.m.) Shortly after daylight, Park County Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle that Linde stole from the jail.

Linde is still at large and is believed to be driving a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Montana license plate 49-6627D, which is also stolen.

If you see Linde, do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Call the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050, or call 911.

Sheriff Bichler says that the deputy is "shook up" but was not injured.



(1st REPORT, 6:27 a.m.) Jordon Earl Linde, a 34-year old inmate at the Park County Detention Center in Livingston, has escaped, and is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, Linde overpowered a Park County Detention Center officer and took his sidearm and vehicle keys.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said the incident happened at a hospital where Linde had been taken for a medical evaluation.

He was wearing inmate clothing with black and white stripes. He has possession of a pistol and was last known to be driving a Park County Detention Center minivan.

He was last seen around mile marker 11 on US Highway 89 North.

Park County deputies and officers from surrounding counties and agencies are searching for Linde.

If you see Linde, do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Please call the Park County Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050, or call 911.

According to the jail roster, Linde was being held on the following charges:

