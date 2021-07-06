Investigation continues into grizzly bear attack that killed a person in Ovando

OVANDO — A grizzly bear killed a person on Tuesday morning in the small town of Ovando on Tuesday, and authorities are continuing to search for the bear.

The road leading into Ovando has been blocked since early Tuesday morning as Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks investigates the attack.

FWP sent its Human Attack Response Team to investigate the incident; the Powell County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities say the victim was traveling with a group of cyclists and was camping in the area overnight.

FWP has been searching for the bear, but as of Tuesday afternoon, it hasn’t been located.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon says they believe this particular grizzly was active in town Monday night. “We had some video camera footage from a local business in town of a grizzly bear walking through town on Monday night, also there was a grizzly bear that got into a chicken coop Monday night and then this incident, so we believe it’s all the same grizzly bear.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. We will update you as we get more details.



MTN

