Investigation underway after a body was found in a Belgrade gravel pit

MTN News
Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 16:03:05-04

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News that a body was found on Monday, March 25, 2024, in the Knife River gravel pit in Belgrade.

According to Sheriff Springer, the Sheriff's Office received a call at around 8 a.m. on Monday reporting the dead body.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a suspicious death.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to Sheriff Springer.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

