Investigation underway after man found dead near Kalispell

KALISPELL — An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the Sheriff’s Office responded to a coroner call at a property on Springcreek Drive in Kalispell at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the body of a on property at Rebecca Farm.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Blackmore of California.

Sheriff Heino said an investigation is underway, but did not release any other details, including the suspected cause of death and whether foul play may be involved.

The body has been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an investigation into the cause of death.



