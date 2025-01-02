January is National Radon Action Month: what you should know

GREAT FALLS — In recognition of National Radon Action Month, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is offering Montana residents a free radon test kit during the month of January to assess radon levels in their homes.

The DEQ said in a news release that radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can enter homes through miniscule cracks in the foundation or around utility pipes and can build up in homes over time. Radon forms from the breakdown or decay of uranium in soil, rock, and water. Long-term exposure to elevated radon levels can increase the risk of lung cancer and is the leading cause of lung cancer in non‐smokers.

“Montana's geology makes our state prone to elevated radon levels,” said DEQ Energy Bureau Chief Ben Brouwer in the news release. “Testing your home and mitigating radon levels, if necessary, is the best method to protect yourself from long-term exposure. When Montanans send their completed test kit to the lab, they are taking the first step to understanding their potential risk."

Radon test kits are provided by the Montana DEQ Radon Control Program and funded by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The test kits are usually delivered within two weeks from the date they are requested. Once the test kit arrives, instructions provided in the kit will guide the two- to five-day testing process.



DEQ recommends testing at the lowest occupied floor of a home every two to five years, after making structural changes to the home, or when moving into a previously unused lower floor of the home. Completed radon test kits must be mailed to the lab within one week of testing for accurate results. Paid return postage is provided with the radon test kit and lab results will be emailed once the test has been analyzed.

EPA recommends taking steps to reduce, or mitigate, radon levels at or above the action level of 4.0 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). In Montana, approximately half of the homes tested for radon have levels at or above the 4.0 pCi/L action level. Elevated radon levels can be reduced through mitigation measures.

The cost for a radon mitigation contractor to lower radon levels in a home typically starts at $1,500; though actual costs may vary depending on the home.

To learn more about radon in Montana, to order a free test kit, or to find a radon service provider, click here.

