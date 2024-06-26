Lil' Wranglers Youth Rodeo Finals underway in Stanford

STANFORD — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Central Montana Lil' Wranglers Youth Rodeo in Judith Basin County.
Here is the video transcript from Paul Sanchez:
Nearly 60 young riders gathered at the Judith Basin County Fairgrounds to test their skill at multiple events at the Central Montana Lil Wranglers Youth Rodeo.
This was the 3rd and final rodeo of the year for these future cowboys and cowgirls. The parents support was evident as they cheered on each and every competitor.
I hear talk in the crowd, as parents talking with other parents about when they were younger and participated…in their first Rodeo.
When we go to a rodeo in Montana it’s a family tradition that starts at a very young age. A young cowboy told me a story about when he was 2 and took his first horse ride. What a story to tell, his grandchildren.
These fierce competitors earned buckles and the respect of their fellow cowboys and cowgirls at the Central Montana Lil Wranglers Youth Rodeo.
For more information and the results from the Rodeo, click here.