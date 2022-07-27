LIVINGSTON — Montana flood relief efforts will get a star-studded boost from Grammy-award-winning artist John Mayer, who on Tuesday announced three August event dates at the Pine Creek Lodge in a benefit called 'Rise For Rhe River.'

Mayer, who has called the Paradise Valley home for more than a decade, describes the events in an Instagram post as "Three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston, MT to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on."

Rise For The River will consist of three events - one on Monday, August 8; one on Sunday, August 14; and another on Sunday, August 21. Mayer will be joined by other artists and entertainers each night.

The August 8 show will feature Mayer, Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir, and Bozeman-based bluegrass band the Kitchen Dwellers.

On August 14, comedian Dave Chappelle will join Mayer at Pine Creek Lodge.

And on August 21 Mayer will play with support from The Last Revel, an Americana band based in Minneapolis, Bozeman, and Nashville.

Tickets are $150 each and all three events sold out within minutes of the announcement.

Mayer says don't be mad if tickets sell out, but asks that people text "Flood22" to 4144 to contribute to flood relief.



TRENDING NOW

