Jordana Hubble continues recovering after being hit by a vehicle

WHITEFISH — Jordana Hubble, a then six-year-old child hit by a vehicle after getting off a school bus near Whitefish in November 2019, is making progress in her recovery.

Jordana spent seven months rehabilitating in a coma emergence program in Texas before returning home to her family in Olney in August of 2020.

Nearly two years after the horrific incident, Jordana continues to make major strides on her ongoing road to recovery.

MTN’s Sean Wells visited with Jordana and her mom Veronica at their favorite park in Whitefish for an update on her recovery.

Veronica Hubble

She is currently attending school part-time in Whitefish, which is a major milestone for Jordana and her family.

AUGUST 2020: