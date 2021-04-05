Watch
Kalispell man dies in crash

Jonathon Ambarian
Montana Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:20 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:20:24-04

KALISPELL — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 39-year-old Kalispell man died Friday night in a car crash southwest of Kalispell.

MHP reported that the man was northbound on Haywire Gulch when he did not make a sharp enough turn, hit a tree, and continued to roll, landing on the driver's side of the car.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and was unresponsive when troopers arrived, according to MHP.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

The man's identification has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

