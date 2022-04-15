Watch
Kayakers reported missing on Swan Lake

Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 15, 2022
MISSOULA — Authorities are searching for two missing kayakers on Swan Lake.

Lake County 911 dispatchers received a report at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, of two kayakers who had capsized about 1,000 feet from shore during high winds.

The caller saw them trying to swim to shore but reported they had gone under the water.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that Two Bear Air, Swan/Mission, and Lake County Search and Rescue searched the area until nightfall and resumed the search on Friday morning.

Sheriff Bell says deputies have confirmed that two teenagers have been reported missing or overdue.

We will update you if we get more information.

