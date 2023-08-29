Kayaking accident claims life of Butte woman

A 20-year-old Butte woman drowned in a kayaking accident at Delmoe Lake Sunday evening.
Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said Abigail Richards was found dead in the lake after a Lifeflight helicopter search.
Richards apparently drowned after the kayak she was in with her boyfriend and a dog tipped in the lake at about 10 p.m.
The man and dog were able to swim to safety.
Campers called 911 when Richards could not be found.
