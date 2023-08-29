Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Kayaking accident claims life of Butte woman

delmoe death.jpg
John Emeigh
delmoe death.jpg
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 16:30:16-04

A 20-year-old Butte woman drowned in a kayaking accident at Delmoe Lake Sunday evening.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said Abigail Richards was found dead in the lake after a Lifeflight helicopter search.

Richards apparently drowned after the kayak she was in with her boyfriend and a dog tipped in the lake at about 10 p.m.

The man and dog were able to swim to safety.

Campers called 911 when Richards could not be found.

TRENDING

delmoe lake.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!