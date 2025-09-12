HELENA — The Great Northern Carousel has been a Helena staple for over 20 years, but it takes work to maintain it and keep it rider-ready.

“At least every two years, sometimes every year, we have the original builder of the carousel mechanism come out,” general manager Keith Brugman said. "And then he does a full-on inspection, does all the fine tweaking that he really knows how to do, just to make it continue to run.”

How they keep the carousel running:

Keeping the Great Northern Carousel going

The carousel has been running for 24 years, and meticulous care keeps it going. Bi-weekly maintenance helps ensure rider safety, and when it comes to the animals, there is a special painter who does touch-ups several times each year.

“Lovely place to have with your kids,” employee Gidian Gregor said. “It's a lovely place to check out, it's a beautiful piece of art in general too, so I think all ages can enjoy it in their own way.”

Evan Charney, MTN News The old Helena fire tower is pictured on the carousel

Right now, the outside of the building is getting fresh paint—bringing new life to the colorful downtown spot.

The carousel website states:

This world-class, hand-carved work of art consists of 37 animals carved by a renowned Walt Disney World carver and 14 Helena scenic-carved rounding boards and stained glass artwork. In fact, the National Carousel Association said it is the finest carousel in the nation, if not one of the finest in the world.

The carousel holds a special place in the hearts of many, not just in Helena, but across Montana.

“Bringing my daughter here reminds me of the great times we had here,” parent Tyler Hansen said. “And I think this carousel means a lot to the community and the state of Montana.”

The National Carousel Association will be stopping by in Helena on September 22 to feature the carousel and its history.