Kesha will kick off MontanaFair concert series

BILLINGS — MetraPark announced Wednesday that Kesha will kick off the 2021 MontanaFair concert series.

Kehsa will perform at the First Interstate Arena on Friday, August 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The concert series continues on August 14th with a performance by Cody Johnson. On August 15th, the Eli Young Band will finish off the three-day concert series. Click here for more information .

MontanaFair is not the same as the Montana State Fair; the former is in Billings, while the latter is in Great Falls. Click here to see the concert line-up for the Montana State Fair .



Eeeek animals I’m excited to perform in Montana LIVE AND IN PERSON at MontanaFair @MetraPark on August 13 🍾🍾🦀 tickets go on sale April 30 at 9 am CT here https://t.co/UrdEPkxLPV

See u there!!!!!!!!! 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/9ALrbT239i — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 28, 2021

MetraPark provided this information about Kesha: