Kesha will kick off MontanaFair concert series

BILLINGS — MetraPark announced Wednesday that Kesha will kick off the 2021 MontanaFair concert series.
Kehsa will perform at the First Interstate Arena on Friday, August 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday.
The concert series continues on August 14th with a performance by Cody Johnson. On August 15th, the Eli Young Band will finish off the three-day concert series. Click here for more information.
MontanaFair is not the same as the Montana State Fair; the former is in Billings, while the latter is in Great Falls. Click here to see the concert line-up for the Montana State Fair.
Eeeek animals I’m excited to perform in Montana LIVE AND IN PERSON at MontanaFair @MetraPark on August 13 🍾🍾🦀 tickets go on sale April 30 at 9 am CT here https://t.co/UrdEPkxLPV— kesha (@KeshaRose) April 28, 2021
See u there!!!!!!!!! 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/9ALrbT239i
MetraPark provided this information about Kesha:
Kesha attracts a diverse, passionate, and socially engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music. Over her career, she has earned 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, 2 number one albums, 4 number one songs at top 40radio, and nearly 40 million followers across social media.
Her previous album 'Rainbow', called "an artistic feat" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best music of her career" by Rolling Stone, earned Kesha the first GRAMMY nominations of her career.
Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise, and a cosmetics line.