Klo's Kitchen: teen opens bakery in Harlowton

HARLOWTON — Most teens are still finishing up high school and deciding what they want to do with their lives, but 17-year-old Kloee Cutting graduated a year early and opened up her own bakery in downtown Harlowton.

“I’ve always had an idea that I wanted to own my own business but it was around last year that I thought I could start baking and see if it would turn into something good like this,” Cutting said recently.

The teen started selling her baked goods on social media and at farmers' markets.

After nearly a year of that, she officially opened Klo's Kitchen at 124 Central Avenue North in Harlowton on April 13.

“I’m a foodie. I just love food and making it. Seeing what you can make is really cool to me,” Cutting said. “My mom’s chocolate chip cookies really started it for me when I was a little kid.”

Klo's Kitchen offers a variety of sweet treats and has daily breakfast and lunch options. The 17-year-old also takes special orders.

“She works really hard at what she does,” Kloee's mom, Megan Cutting, said. “I just do whatever she needs help with.”

Kloee's mom works alongside her daughter, offering a helping hand that Kloee said she couldn't have done any of this without.

“I just really appreciate my family for helping me,” Kloee Cutting said. “We’re open all day selling everything and then I’m here until like nine or ten usually baking and then come back here at five in the morning to get ready to sell.”

Klo's Kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“She loves to see everybody happy. That’s why she's doing this because she likes to make everyone smile,” Megan Cutting said.