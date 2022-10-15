KT's Hayloft Saloon "Lady in a Beer Glass" returns

LOLO — As we reported back in May, KT's Hayloft Saloon's "Lady in a Beer Glass" was stolen right off the roof of the restaurant.
After a brief disappearance from her home, she was returned.
Now, after months of the saloon roof sitting empty, the 150-pound wood carving has been put back up in her rightful spot.
(MAY 23, 2022) The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the theft of a statue, "The Lady in the Beer Glass," from KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo.
The Sheriff's Office said the theft occurred on May 15. The suspects are believed to have been in a newer, dark gray Chevrolet pickup.
Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the statue is asked to call deputies at 406-258-4810, or call 911.
If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444 to report information.
