KT's Hayloft Saloon "Lady in a Beer Glass" returns

KT's Hayloft Saloon "Lady in a Beer Glass" returns to her spot in the roof of the restaurant
KT's Hayloft Saloon
Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 15, 2022
LOLO — As we reported back in May, KT's Hayloft Saloon's "Lady in a Beer Glass" was stolen right off the roof of the restaurant.

After a brief disappearance from her home, she was returned.

Now, after months of the saloon roof sitting empty, the 150-pound wood carving has been put back up in her rightful spot.

(MAY 23, 2022) The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the theft of a statue, "The Lady in the Beer Glass," from KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo.

The Sheriff's Office said the theft occurred on May 15. The suspects are believed to have been in a newer, dark gray Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the statue is asked to call deputies at 406-258-4810, or call 911.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444 to report information.

