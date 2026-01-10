L&C County Sheriff's Office is getting a communications upgrade

HELENA — The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office will receive half a million dollars in new communications equipment to be used in some of the wildest and most desolate areas where law enforcement responds.

"The citizens of Lewis and Clark County will benefit from this money we are getting,” Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

This funding will help purchase 14 interoperable satellite systems for the sheriff’s office to put in their cars.

Dutton said, “Lewis and Clark County is 3500 square miles, and around a third of that is roadless or wilderness areas. We still work in those areas, search and rescue and law enforcement.”

The new communication represents one of several community funding requests around the state that office of U.S. Rep. Troy Downing, R-Montana, analyzed and approved for inclusion into the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that passed through the U.S. House on Thursday.

Representative Downing said, “What we are getting through here is a lot of law enforcement requests to make sure that we are giving our law enforcement officers the tools they need to be successful in protecting our citizens.”

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says there have been SWAT calls and other emergencies that, because of the wilderness, there was no communication. These new communications systems will prevent that from happening again.

“There is an immeasurable amount of stress on a hot call, meaning there is gunplay and violence, and you cannot get backup,” Dutton said. “Yes, we have all kinds of training and tools, but sometimes you need help, and this will do that.’

Although the systems are for Lewis and Clark County, it is a resource that the office will share with surrounding communities in need.

“We also help other people, whether they are here or not, we respond, we help them out, Montana is a big town with long streets,” Dutton said.

Before the funding can be released, the bill must pass through the U.S. Senate and be signed by the president.

