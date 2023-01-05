Lake County man found dead after house fire

A Lake County man was found dead inside a home in the Ferndale area last week.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check on December 28, 2022.

Sheriff Don Dell says deputies responded and determined the homeowner was deceased and that there had been a fire inside the home.

Authorities said the fire was contained to one room of the home where the man was found dead, according to a news release.

Sheriff Bell says the man has been identified as 71-year-old John P. Stokes of Bigfork.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire and death occurred sometime in the morning hours of December 13.

The fire has been determined to have been accidental and caused the death of Stokes, according to Sheriff Bell.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. No other details have been released.

