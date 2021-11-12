Large police presence near Helena school; one juvenile dead

HELENA — Police responded to Capital High School and cordoned off Helena Nazarene Church Friday following the death of a juvenile on Friday.

Police received calls around 12:30 p.m. of a potential active shooter at the high school.

When officers arrived they found a young juvenile male deceased at the church, just across the street from the school.

Police say it was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

MTN News

The situation sparked immediate action from the school sending the building into lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted at around 1:30 p.m., but police will remain at the school.

The Helena Police Department is investigating.

We will update you if we get more information.