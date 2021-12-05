Late-night fire destroys Alberton home

Frenchtown Rural Fire department received a call just before midnight on Saturday, December 4, 2021, of a house fire on Adams Street in Alberton.

When response vehicles showed up, the house was fully engulfed in flames, and is a complete loss.

Everyone in the house made it out safely and were cleared by medical personnel at the scene.

According to a social media post, Missoula Rural Fire, Missoula Emergency Services and Mineral county Sheriff's Office also assisted in efforts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information.