LDS church hosts groundbreaking for new Helena temple

HELENA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate the groundbreaking on their new temple in Helena.

The projected 10,000-square foot building is being set on a nearly five-acre site.

“Having a temple in Helena feels like a dream come true,” says Bret Romney, president of the Helena LDS chapter. “It's been talked about for generations. I grew up here in Helena and I've heard that the members of our church were longing for a temple here, and to have it actually happen is just an amazing blessing that it's really hard to describe," says Romney.

The Helena temple will be the second in the state. The first is located in Billings, which was dedicated in November 1999.

According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, temples are considered “Houses of the Lord,” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity.

Michele Christensen of Townsend is excited to have these teachings closer to home: “It's just an opportunity for us to feel closer to the savior and to experience that wonderful blessing of comfort. When we have trouble, we often go to the temple to feel closer to him so that we can pray and receive answers that we need."

The temple is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

Helena is one of about 60 new temples currently recently or in-construction around the world.