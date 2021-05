GREAT FALLS — The search efforts for 26 year old Leo Wagner will begin to be scaled back on Monday, May 10, according to Incident Commander KWebb Galbreath.

Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife will continue to search the area.

Leo has been missing since April 27, and was last seen near the St. Mary/Babb area on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Search & Rescue teams along with law enforcement agencies have been assisting with the recovery.