Lewis & Clark County reports first measles case in decades

HELENA — Lewis & Clark Public Health has announced the first case of measles in Lewis & Clark County in decades.

Public health officials said in a news release on Monday, August 18, 2025, that they confirmed that a minor had tested positive for measles.

They said there is no evidence of community transmission or public exposure within Lewis & Clark County, and that the case is not connected with any daycare facilities or summer youth programs in the county.

“The great news for us, in the Helena area, is that most of our population is fully immunized against measles,” public health nurse Angelique Turner said in a statement from LCPH. “So all that said, while we must stay informed and prepared, there is no reason for panic.”

Officials said the minor’s family followed requested protocols by calling ahead to a healthcare facility before bringing them in for testing, allowing workers to prepare. They said no other patients or workers were exposed during the test.

According to LCPH, the minor’s last infectious day was August 12. Officials said parents reported the minor had previously received one dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

They said one other close contact is not immunized, but that they are quarantining at home and have no symptoms reported yet.

Public health officials generally consider minors to be fully immunized against measles after two doses of the vaccine.

“The nurses at Lewis and Clark Public Health have a combined 109 years of experience and have administered thousands of vaccines, including the MMR,” Turner said in the statement. “We want to assure you that two doses of the MMR vaccine are both safe and highly effective in preventing measles.”

A growing number of Montana counties have reported measles cases this summer. As of July 20, data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services showed 30 cases across the state, including two hospitalizations.

For more information about measles and the measles vaccine, visit the state health department’s website. Additional information can also be found on the CDC’s website.