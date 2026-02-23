Lewis & Clark County sees growth in healthcare jobs

Since the 2020 pandemic, Lewis and Clark County has seen significant overall economic and population growth. However, when comparing 2024 to 2025, it's a bit of a different picture.

“Over the last 12 months ending in December, we've seen about .3% decline in total employment,” said Montana Department of Labor and Industry Chief Economist Amy Watson.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

Lewis and Clark County job industry sees biggest growth in healthcare

The county’s unemployment rate sits at 3.6 percent, just below the statewide and national rates.

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry says they’ve seen changing trends, relating to migration into the area following the pandemic.

“That population growth really put a lot of increased demand on, for example, our construction industry and some of the other like retail, accommodation, and food service, and I think generally we just aren't seeing the same level of immigration, so then that causes some slowdown,” Watson said.

Montana Department of Labor and Industry Unemployment rate statistics in Lewis and Clark County

The sector with the biggest decline in jobs was government, losing almost 200 employees in 2025. One reason could be due to federal government changes, including the shutdown towards the end of 2025.

Officials say these declines aren’t alarming, but rather just going back down to normal/expected levels.

“Our employment projections are positive over the next 10 years,” Watson said. “We project modest but consistent growth over the next decade in a wide variety of industries and in our area in particular.”

While recently there have been some declines, one area that continues to grow is healthcare.

“I can't remember a time where our data shows that a student went more than 6 months without a job,” said Helena College Director of Nursing Sevda Raghib. “Most of them are employed within minutes after graduation, if not days.”

Evan Charney, MTN News One of Helena College's nurse training labs with mannequins

According to Raghib, 86% of their nursing students stay in the Helena area.

The nursing program allows students to work closely with local healthcare partners. Some students are even employed in support service roles while enrolled.

“I have been all over that hospital for clinicals on all 4 floors in almost every unit, and I've gotten to see so many incredible things and talk to so many incredible people,” said Helena College nursing student Henley Sexton.

Evan Charney, MTN News A nursing student practices injecting medicine into a mannequin

Helena College is aware of the high demand to the point that they’re looking to accept students into their licensed practical nursing program twice a year instead of once.

Students say the demand for healthcare workers in the county provides a sense of stability, knowing they have a good chance to enter the workforce as soon as they can.

“It's really exciting to know that we're gonna be ready to go, and our purpose is gonna be right in front of us, and we're able to go out and grab it and make a difference in the community because it is very much needed,” said Helena College nursing student Genesis Wilkinson.

