Lewis & Clark County will participate in 'Operation Green Light'

HELENA — Starting November 4, you may notice county buildings illuminated in green. This is part of Operation Green Light in recognition of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

Operation Green Light is a national initiative that honors military veterans and raises awareness about the challenges they face, as well as the resources available to support them and their families at the county, state, and federal levels.

Lewis & Clark County invites residents, businesses, and community organizations to join the effort by replacing one of their light bulbs with a green bulb.

This can be an exterior light visible to others or an interior light that sparks meaningful conversations. By shining a green light, veterans are reminded that they are seen, valued, and supported, especially as they transition back to civilian life.

“We want to show our support to folks who are veterans,” said Lewis & Clark County commissioner Tom Rolfe. “Sometimes they have a little trouble getting re-assimilated back into civilian life and want to let them know we appreciate the donation of their time to make us all safe.”

Operation Green Light will run through November 11, and counties and residents across the country may share their participation on social media using the hashtag #operationgreenlight.

