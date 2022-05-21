Lexy Pyle's family launches 'Love for Lexy Foundation'

BILLINGS — The family of Alexus 'Lexy' Pyle, who died in in a two-vehicle crash in August 2021 in Billings, has created a foundation in her name to "spread a message of hope and compassion."

Lexy died on August 3, 2021 in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

Shane Dunn and Melissa Sayler Dunn said they started the foundation to keep their daughter's memory alive and help others.

"Lexy was a very caring and giving person and even to the point she had tears over a baby mouse she tried saving," Melissa said.

They plan to use the foundation to raise money to provide nursing scholarship and Christmas giving, create a memorial playground, and other community projects.

"Love for Lexy was created to keep Lexy’s legacy alive," the foundation's Facebook page states. "Lexy was an amazing young lady that lit up every room she walked into. She would give you the shirt off her own back. She loved unconditionally and had the biggest heart."

Click here to visit the Love For Lexy Foundation website. Lexy's 20th birthday is Sunday, and the family is hosting a fundraiser on Monday at Hooligans.

The drivers of both vehicles have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with negligent homicide for her death.



