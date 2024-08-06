Lightning-sparked fire destroys home in Florence

FLORENCE — A family is devastated after a lightning strike set their Florence home on fire on Monday, August 5th.

Emergency dispatchers received a call of a structure fire off Lower Woodchuck Road on at around 8 p.m.

There were no people inside at the time, but there were several pets at the home that did not make it out.

The home sustained major damage, and firefighters were at scene until about 4 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday.



John Ames of the Florence Rural Fire District said, “Next steps will really be up to the homeowner. We’ll brief them on what we’ve done, the hazards and then it’s just going to be up to the homeowner. Their insurance companies to decide what they’re going to do with the house.”

Responding agencies included the Florence Rural Fire District, Corvallis, Stevensville, Pinesdale, and Three Mile, along with the Missoula Rural Fire District.

There is no word at this point on the dollar amount of damage to the property.