Lincoln County hosts Pride Festival

LIBBY — Lincoln County hosted its first big Pride event on Saturday, July 9, 2022, and people from all over Northwestern Montana came to Libby to enjoy the events and celebrate how far Pride has come.

“It means that we're evolving and we're growing and you know, the darkness is starting to fade a little bit. And there's support for people out there and they can feel safe and loved," said Cody Taylor, Pride Festival participant.

The Lincoln County Pride Festival started off with a dog fashion show and included a drag performance, speakers, and much more.

Individuals such Pastor Abigail Orellano came to join the fun and show their love and support.

“We're here to be a loving and supportive presence and to celebrate the amazing diversity that is in God's creation," said Orellano.

Although the day was full of fun events, the main purpose was to raise awareness of how important Pride is and that everyone can feel understood and safe.

“It just breaks our hearts that all of these teenagers are getting either murdered or they are committing suicide. And we're here to help educate people to love everybody because love wins," said Yvonne Hill, the event coordinator's mom.

This event was a big step for the Pride community in rural Montana.

“It means a lot to so many people. The love and acceptance is just incredible in Lincoln County and there's so many people in this community that are just unconditionally loving," said Matt Hill, the event coordinator.



