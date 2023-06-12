Lincoln residents react to Ted Kaczynski's death

LINCOLN — Some residents of the small town of Lincoln in Lewis & Clark County are breathing a sigh of relief after the news of the "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski's death broke.

Kaczynski called the Lincoln area home for nearly two decades before he was arrested on April 3, 1996.

Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber" for a series of bombings that targeted scientists and killed three people and injured 23 others, was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The news of his death drew this response from a lifetime Lincoln resident, "I think it's about time."

"It's about time" was the overwhelming response from most of the community when asked about Kaczynski's death.

This response is not surprising given the arrest of the Unabomber in a small town drew unwanted media attention to the community and made the town a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons.

People would travel to Lincoln to catch a glimpse of the 10'-by-14' plywood and tar paper cabin he had been living in for years.

Another citizen responded to the news of Kaczynski's death; when asked if the cause of his death by suicide changed their initial reaction to hearing the news: "The way he died doesn't matter, he's been gone for years."

