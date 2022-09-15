Lions Club in Shelby is hosting a Diabetes Awareness Walk

The Lions Club in Shelby will host a Diabetes Awareness Walk on Saturday, September 17, 2022. This is Shelby's second year hosting the walk, and it's being sponsored by Homestar Financial Corporation.

Donations will go to a scholarship for a child to attend Montana's only Type 1 Diabetes Camp . Last year's donations went to providing kits for Shelby schools for those with low blood sugar.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that every year there are about 1.5 million new cases recorded across the nation.

Event organizer Kristen Ewing said that even in a small town such as Shelby, it is easy to see the continuing growth in these statistics, and that is part of the reason that the Lions Club is trying to raise awareness.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. on Shelby's Roadrunner trail and at the end of the trail there will be transportation to take participants back to their vehicles.

Donations can be made at the start of the trail or if you are unable to attend they can be mailed to Shelby Lions Club.

Shelby Lions Club

Attn: Kristen Ewing

PO Box 567

Shelby, MT 59474

For more information, click here to visit the Event page on Facebook.



