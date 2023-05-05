'Live Your Dash' car show is raising money for scholarship fund

FAIRFIELD — The second annual "Live Your Dash Auto Show" will be held in Fairfield on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Bring your car, truck, suv, motorcycle, anything with wheels, if you would like to support the Trysten Fellers Memorial Fund.

Organizers say that Trysten was an amazing young man who loved all things loud, lifted, and custom. Trysten was tragically murdered at the age of 22 on May 14, 2021 (details).

His friends and family can think of no better way to raise money for his memorial fund than by having an auto show he'd be proud of.

The Trysten Fellers Scholarship is for Augusta and Fairfield graduates who will be attending a trade school. For more information, click here to visit the Facebook event page, or call 360-936-3686.

