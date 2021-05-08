Watch
Llama poop is in high demand

Safe Haven Llama and Alpaca Sanctuary
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 12:02:53-04

CORVALLIS — MTN News has the scoop on Western Montana’s newest and hottest commodity, and it's probably not what you think it is: Manure! A llama and alpaca farm in the Bitterroot is selling bags of manure left and right.

Char Hakes, the president of Safe Haven Llama & Alpaca Sanctuary, sells manure each year as the main fundraiser for the non-profit. Recently, sales have taken off.

These “llama beans” are high in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Unlike cow or horse manure, llama beans won’t “burn” your plants if you use them when they’re fresh.

Funds from the llama bean sales support the sanctuary’s operating and equipment costs -- if you want to get your hands on some of those magic beans, click here to visit the website.

Safe Haven Llama and Alpaca Sanctuary
Safe Haven Llama & Alpaca Sanctuary

