Lockdown at Hellgate High School due to threat

MISSOULA — Hellgate High School in Missoula is locked down due to a reported threat.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold tells MTN News that police are at the scene of a potential threat near the high school.

Arnold said they received a tip of a potential threat near the school.

Hellgate High School and the surrounding neighborhoods are under lockdown as MPD tracks down the potential threat.

Arnold would not elaborate on the threat, saying they are investigating the source of the tip and the potential threat.

Roads are closed surrounding Hellgate High School at this time and MPD is asking people to avoid the area.

An alert sent out states that Higgins Avenue between South Fifth Street West and Connell Avenue is expected to be closed for the next hour.

The University of Montana Police Department released the following alert: "Hellgate Highschool is currently LOCKED DOWN. There is a lot of law enforcement traffic & activity in the area. Please stay clear of the area until the situation is cleared. There is currently no know threat to the University of Montana Campus. Fraternities and Sororities on Gerald should avoid Hellgate High School. A follow-up message will come once more information is received."

