Lockwood shooting victim is fighting for his life

Brassar McCabe, 25 years old, is fighting for his life after he was shot on Saturday in Lockwood, according to his mother Robyn McCabe.

Authorities say he sustained several gunshot wounds while confronting two men who were trying to break into his vehicle.

“In critical condition, they don't really know,” said Bailey McCrummen, a friend of McCabe. “It's just a day-by-day, take it slow type of thing."

“My husband and I grew up in Billings and stayed to raise our family," said Robyn McCabe. "We have lived in our house in Lockwood for 29 years. We’re horrified by the violent crime that is currently plaguing our area. We need to come together as a community to voice our concerns to our public leaders and find out what we need to do as a community to end this now."

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said that deputies are still investigating the shooting, and have not yet determined whether the shooting may be gang-related.

Brassar's family says three bullets pierced his body, injuring his lung, pancreas, liver, kidney, stomach, small intestine, and also his spine, leaving him unable to move his legs.

“I just am very saddened that this happened to him, of all people,” said McCrummen. “It's happening all over and it just hits really close to home when you know these people.”

McCrummen says many others are rattled by what happened and she is now praying for his recovery.

“I've seen a lot of our friends that, you know, that we used to hang out with him, the outpouring of love on social media that we've all tried to put out there,” McCrummen said.

Friends have created a GoFundMe page for McCabe; click here if you would like to donate.

This latest incident marks the sixth shooting in the Billings area in the last 15 days, resulting in five deaths.

A teen was shot and killed on November 3. Just days earlier, another shooting incident claimed the lives of a 31-year-old Billings man and his 1-year-old son, and another shooting that killed an 18-year old college student in Billings.

The string of shooting deaths led Billings city officials to announce new efforts to combat what they described as the city's growing gang problem.

