"Low-speed derailment" investigated in Missoula

Montana Rail Link crews are investigating to find out what caused a few of its rail cars to jump the tracks in Missoula on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

MRL spokesman Andy Garland tells MTN News the "low-speed derailment" happened in the Missoula Rail Yard.

That's where Montana Rail Link handles the switching of cars and engines going both east and west carrying freight across Montana.

Garland wasn't sure of the exact number of cars that were involved in the derailment or whether they were loaded.

It appears approximately half-a-dozen general freight cars may have been involved.

Garland says no one was injured in the mishap.

We will update you if we get more information.



